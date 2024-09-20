CRPF jawan kills self in Chattisgarh's Dhamtari; upset over domestic dispute, say cops

Dhamtari: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, a police official said on Friday.

Suresh Sonwani (35) hanged himself in his house in Demar village under Arjuni police station limits on Thursday, he said.

"He was posted in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir and had come here on a month's leave. Prima facie, he was upset after his wife went to live in her maternal home along with their 7-year-old son following a domestic dispute. She had come back recently but the couple fought again," the official said.