Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Death toll in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur SUV accident rises to 8

While one more body was recovered from the accident site late Saturday night, the vehicle's driver succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 08:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 08:16 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhAccident

Follow us on :

Follow Us