Eight Naxals planning attack on security forces held in Chhattisgarh

<p>Bijapur: Eight lower-rung Naxalites were arrested and explosives seized from them in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The arrested cadres were planning to plant an IED between the Usoor- Tekmetla route to target security forces.</p>.<p>They were apprehended on Saturday by security personnel between the Usoor and Tekmetla villages during an anti-Naxal operation by the District Reserve Guard and the local police, an official said.</p>.<p>Security personnel seized three tiffin bombs, wires, and other materials from Joga Madvi, Deva Sodhi, Guddi Madvi, Chula Hemla, Sukla Sodhi, Payki Madkam, Sukka Kunjam and Malla Midiyam.</p>.<p>Notably, Naxalites are facing severe backlash in Chhattisgarh as security forces have launched a relentless campaign to eradicate the Left Wing Extremism from the CPI (Maoist) strongholds.</p>.<p>A day before, five Naxalites were killed and two security personnel injured in an anti-insurgency operation in the Bastar region, taking the toll of Naxalites killed in separate encounters this year to 197. PTI COR NSK</p>