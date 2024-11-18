Home
Eight Naxals planning attack on security forces held in Chhattisgarh

The arrested cadres were planning to plant an IED between the Usoor- Tekmetla route to target security forces.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 20:17 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 20:17 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxalsArrestIED

