<p>Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a>'s Bijapur district on Wednesday, a police official said.</p><p>The exchange of fire started in the morning in a forest of west Bastar division of Maoists when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, he said.</p>.37 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada; 27 of them carried Rs 65 lakh bounty.<p>Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force, both units of the state police, and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF), were involved in the operation, the official said.</p><p>An intermittent gunfight was underway. Further details are awaited, he added.</p>