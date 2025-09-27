Menu
Four officials, two workers dead, six injured in furnace accident at Chhattisgarh steel plant

The incident took place at the plant of Godawari Power and Ispat Limited in Siltara area on the outskirts of the capital, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh told PTI.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 01:10 IST
