Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Hoax bomb threats to flights: Mumbai cops summon minor boy, his father from Chhattisgarh

Three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 20:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 20:06 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeChhattisgarh

Follow us on :

Follow Us