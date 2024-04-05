Massive fire breaks out at storage facility of power company in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A major fire broke out at a storage facility of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited here on Friday, gutting transformers kept in the premises, an official said.

While no casualties were reported in the blaze, people living near the facility located in the Gudhiyari area were evacuated, he said.

Electrical equipment, mostly transformers, stored at the facility caught fire in the afternoon, the police official said.