Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

<p>Bijapur: A man was hacked to death aby Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Wednesday night in Pujarikanker village under Usoor police station limits, and the deceased has been identified as Madkam Bheema, a police official said.</p>.<p>As per the preliminary information, a group of Maoists barged into his house and dragged him outside. They then hacked him to death using a sharp-edged weapon after accusing him of being a police informer, he said.</p>.<p>On being alerted about it this morning, a police team was sent to the spot, he said.</p>.“Bastar’s Prosperity Will Script the Bright Future of Chhattisgarh” – CM Vishnu Deo Sai\n.<p>With this incident, around 38 people have lost their lives in Maoist violence in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, so far this year.</p>.<p>In another incident, a 55-year-old man was murdered by unidentified persons on Wednesday night in Saltong village under Naxalite-hit Kistaram police station area in neighbouring Sukma district, another police official said.</p>.<p>According to preliminary inputs, a group of unidentified persons called the victim, identified as Rava Sona, outside his house. They then brutally thrashed him using sticks and strangled him to death, he said.</p>.<p>No Maoist pamphlets were found at the spot, and the investigation is underway into all possible angles, including the Naxalite one, he added. </p>