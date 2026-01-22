Menu
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Six workers killed in blast at sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh

Initial reports said that over 10 injured in the blast.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 08:09 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 08:09 IST
India NewsFire AccidentChhattisgarh

