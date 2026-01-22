<p>At least six workers were killed and several others injured in a blast at a sponge iron factory in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar- Bhatapara district on Thursday. Initial reports said that over 10 injured in the blast.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at the Real Ispat Sponge Iron Factory located in Bakulahi village in the Bhatapara rural area, a police official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>After being alerted, police and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot and initiated relief and rescue operations, he said. </p>