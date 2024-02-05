JOIN US
Chhattisgarh

Two including a minor held in Chhattisgarh for killing woman, having sex with corpse

The minor, who is 17 years old, is the younger brother of the woman's husband, while the other accused is also related to the victim, he said.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 16:50 IST

Balrampur: Two persons were held in Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh for allegedly murdering their 30-year-old kin and having sex with her corpse, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in a forest near Parsagudi Haritma village under Rajpur station limits on January 30 and the two accused, including a minor, were held on Sunday, he said.

The minor, who is 17 years old, is the younger brother of the woman's husband, while the other accused is also related to the victim, he said.

"The woman and her husband had shifted to Akola in Surguja district, a few kilometres away from Parsagudi for work. On the day of the incident, the accused called her over phone to come to Haritma forest to irrigate their farmland," he said.

"Later in the night, the three consumed liquor after which the minor boy strangled her with a nylon rope. Passersby found her body the next morning. A probe zeroed in on the two accused who confessed to killing her and having sex with her corpse," the official said.

Further probe into the crime is underway, the police official said.

