'Will kidnap in two days...,' Chhattisgarh BJP MP receives threat call from Pakistan number

Bhopal: In a bizarre anonymous threat, a phone call starting with +92 serial number was made on the WhatsApp number of BJP Member of Parliament from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon Santosh Pandey on Thursday. A threat call reportedly made from a Pakistan number dared to kidnap Santosh Pandey within 2 days. Pandey’s son who received the phone call was stunned but also challenged the caller if he knew whom he was talking about. The anonymous caller replied affirmatively that he was referring to MP Santosh Pandey. And then the phone call was disconnected.

Accordingly, Pandey’s son upon receiving the anonymous phone call, replied that his father and MP was on tour. The caller then issued a threat warning to the son that MP Santosh Pandey will be kidnapped within two days without revealing further details.