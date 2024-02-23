'Will kidnap in two days...,' Chhattisgarh BJP MP receives threat call from Pakistan number

Bhopal: In a bizarre anonymous threat, a phone call starting with +92 serial number was made on the WhatsApp number of BJP Member of Parliament from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon Santosh Pandey on Thursday. A threat call reportedly made from a Pakistan number dared to kidnap Santosh Pandey within 2 days. Pandey’s son who received the phone call was stunned but also challenged the caller if he knew whom he was talking about. The anonymous caller replied affirmatively that he was referring to MP Santosh Pandey. And then the phone call was disconnected.
Accordingly, Pandey’s son upon receiving the anonymous phone call, replied that his father and MP was on tour. The caller then issued a threat warning to the son that MP Santosh Pandey will be kidnapped within two days without revealing further details.
A complaint was lodged in Kawardha police station and information about the incident was also given to DGP Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile MP's office also confirmed receiving the threat call.
SP Kavardha Abhishek Pallava said the FIR under IPC section 507 against unknown person was filed in Kawardha police station. It was an internet -generated phone call made on WhatsApp number registered in the name of MP Santosh Pandey’s wife name. The serial numbers starting with +92 series which is Pakistan number. The police are investigating the case from all angles and the cyber crime team has been alerted to expedite investigation, told SP.
