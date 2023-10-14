Chief of Defence Staff flags global changes creating uncertainty, volatile environment

He also said, "when we look at the military preparedness of the nation, we are looking at a strong army, navy and air force , also space and cyberspace."

Averring that currently the global geo-political environment is in a state of flux, the CDS said, "in fact the world will be transiting between two orders, the old order is withering away, and the shapes and contours of the new world order are yet to stabilise. To predict how it will be in the times to come will be rather difficult."

Explaining about the current geo-political environment, he said that he feels that the geopolitical importance of Russia will go down in times to come, in spite of it being a major nuclear power.