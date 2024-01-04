Child rights body summons chief secys of 11 states, UTs for not giving data on non-Muslim children in madrassas

Madrassas, as institutions, are primarily responsible for imparting religious education to children, the commission had said and had added that it has been also learnt that those madrassas funded or recognised by the government are imparting religious education as well as to some extent formal education to children. Commission chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the child rights body has been continuously asking all states and union territories (UTs) for the 'last one year to identify Hindu and other non-Muslim children going to madrassas or living in madrassas, and get them shifted and admitted to schools'.