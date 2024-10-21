China parries question on Modi-Xi meeting on margins of BRICS summit in Russia

There was no reaction in Beijing to the agreement announced by Misri.

The ties between India and China nosedived following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

China last Friday announced that Xi will attend the BRICS Summit in Russia, where he will work with other parties to open a new era for the Global South to seek strength through solidarity.

BRICS originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been admitted as new members.

The theme of this year's Summit is Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security.

The spokesperson of the Ministry, Mao Ning, said that Xi will attend small-group and large-group meetings, BRICS Plus Dialogue and deliver important addresses.

Xi will also have in-depth exchanges with other leaders on the international landscape, the BRICS practical cooperation, the development of the BRICS mechanism and important issues of mutual interest, she said.

"China stands ready to work with other parties to strive for the steady and sustained development of greater BRICS cooperation, open a new era for the Global South to seek strength through solidarity and jointly promote world peace and development," she said.