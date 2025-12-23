<p>Lucknow: In an incident, reminiscent of the infamous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/muskan-accused-in-sensitive-blue-drum-murder-case-gives-birth-to-baby-girl-3808991">Muskan case</a> in Meerut a few months back, a woman, with the help of her lover, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, allegedly hacked her husband to death, chopped his body into several pieces and scattered the parts at different places to avoid being caught.</p><p>The woman, identified as Ruby, and her lover Gourav were arrested on Monday and were sent to judicial custody by a district court.</p>.Uttar Pradesh couple kill landlady after rent demand; chop body and pack it in suitcase.<p>According to the police sources, Ruby hatched the conspiracy to eliminate her husband Rahul after the latter had caught her with her lover in a compromising position and threatened to throw her out of the house if she didn’t mend her ways.</p><p>Sources said that Ruby and Gourav killed Rahul last month. They later allegedly chopped his body with a grinder, packed the parts in different polythene bags and threw them at different places.</p><p>According to the police, some parts of the body were thrown in the Ganga, while some other parts were dumped in a nullah. Ruby also lodged a missing person report with the cops to mislead them.</p><p>The matter came to light after the cops launched an investigation following recovery of parts of a human body last week. During the investigation, the cops uncovered call records and other evidence linking Ruby with the crime.</p><p>A senior police official said in Sambhal that the grinder and other tools used in the killing have been recovered.</p><p>A few months ago, a similar case was reported from Meerut when one Muskan, with the help of her lover, had killed her husband, chopped his body and packed the parts in a drum. </p>