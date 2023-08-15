CJI Chandrachud reminds judges to act against arbitrary arrests, unlawful demolitions

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday spoke against arbitrary arrests and threatened unlawful demolitions, saying harried citizens must find solace in the voice of judges of the Supreme Court.
Addressing his colleagues and others at an Independence Day event at the SC premises, he said that irrespective of the outcome of a case, the strength of the system is to grant justice.
"That sense of confidence in an individual that an arbitrary arrest, a threatened demolition, if their properties are attached unlawfully, must find solace and a voice in judges of the Supreme Court," he said in presence of Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at the event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.
The Chief Justice received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the judiciary's efforts to translate its judgments into regional languages.
The remarks by the CJI assumed significance as the BJP led governments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and specifically in Haryana in recent past after Nuh violence resorted demolitions of properties of accused particularly from those belonging to minorities.
In his speech, the CJI also said the past 76 years suggested that the history of Indian judiciary is the history of struggle of daily common people.
"I believe the challenge of the judiciary is to eliminate the barriers of access to justice and have a roadmap in place to ensure the judiciary is accessible and inclusive to the last person in line," he said.
He also that every complaint, each letter to him, and even addressed to social media, is dealt with by him personally.
"But I request lawyers, if you have any grievance do not run outside the court, you have the head of the family sitting here to address it," he said. He said conduct of legal community should be so as to inspire confidence in the judicial system.
"Judges and lawyers should conduct themselves in a manner that inspires confidence about the independence and integrity of the legal process," he said.