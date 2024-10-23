CJI D Y Chandrachud defers hearing on marital rape pleas, says he won't be able to render verdict

<p>CJI D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday deferred the hearing on pleas on marital rape adding that he would not be able to conclude hearing and render a verdict.</p><p>The CJI, who demits office on November 10, said that all lawyers have to be given time sought for making submissions in matter.</p><p>The apex court fixed pleas against grant of immunity to husbands under penal provisions for hearing after 4 weeks by another bench.</p>.‘Centre’s stand on marital rape is sexist, regressive’: Women’s rights activists.<p>Under the exception clause of Section 375 of the IPC, now replaced by the BNS, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife, the wife not being minor, is not rape.</p><p>Even under the new law, Exception 2 to Section 63 (rape) says that "sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under eighteen years of age, is not rape".</p><p>The Centre said in a fast-growing and ever-changing social and family structure, misuse of the amended provisions could not be ruled out as it would be difficult for a person to prove whether consent was there or not.</p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>