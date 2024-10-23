Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CJI D Y Chandrachud defers hearing on marital rape pleas, says he won't be able to render verdict

Under the exception clause of Section 375 of the IPC, now replaced by the BNS, sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his wife, the wife not being minor, is not rape.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 07:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 07:24 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCrimes against womenD Y ChandrachudMarital rape

Follow us on :

Follow Us