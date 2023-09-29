Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Clean India a shared responsibility: PM Modi

The drive will be launched on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 07:58 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon people to join a nationwide cleanliness drive at 10 am on October 1, saying a clean India is a shared responsibility.

In a post on X, he said, "October 1 at 10 am, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future".

The drive will be launched on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. The Father of the Nation put an immense emphasis on sanitation throughout his life.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 September 2023, 07:58 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiSwachh BharatGandhi Jayanthi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT