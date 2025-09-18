Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Climate change could be impacting when girls in India get their first period: Study

Researchers analysed data gathered through 'Demographic and Health Surveys' (DHS) during 1992-93 and 2019-21, along with climate data from NASA.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 09:06 IST
healthIndiaenvironmentMensturation

Follow us on :

Follow Us