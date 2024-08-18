Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal dies in Chennai

Chennai: Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard, Rakesh Pal, died here on Sunday due to a heart attack, hours after he complained of chest pain. Pal, who was in Chennai to attend the inauguration of Coast Guard facilities, died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) at around 7 pm on Sunday.

Pal, according to sources, complained of chest pain and uneasiness at INS Adyar in Chennai at around 2 pm while he was coordinating the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the city. “He was rushed to RGGGH where he passed away,” a source told DH.