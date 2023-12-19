JOIN US
india

Complete purge being executed so that 'draconian bills' passed without meaningful debate: Congress

The opposition party's attack came soon after 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 opposition members were suspended from Parliament.
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 09:01 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that a 'complete purge' is being executed so that 'draconian bills' are passed without any meaningful debate and the BJP MP 'who facilitated entry of the two intruders' into the Lok Sabha on December 13 goes scot-free.

The opposition party's attack came soon after 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 opposition members were suspended from Parliament.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh underlined the suspension of Lok Sabha MPs Tuesday to allege that "a complete purge is being executed so that draconian bills are passed without any meaningful debate, and so that the BJP MP who facilitated entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th goes scot-free."

The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari.

I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

In an unprecedented move, 78 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament on Monday, triggering a strong reaction from the Congress and other parties that accused the BJP government of trying to bulldoze key legislations in an 'Opposition-less' Parliament.

(Published 19 December 2023, 09:01 IST)
