'Completely failed to establish security & peace in region': Rahul Gandhi slams NDA govt over Gulmarg terror attack

He said, "the policies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre have completely failed to establish security and peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Contrary to their claims, the reality is that the state is living under the shadow of danger due to continuous terrorist activities, attacks on our soldiers and targeted killings of civilians," he said.

The government should immediately take responsibility and restore peace in the Valley at the earliest and ensure the safety of the Army and civilians, he said.

Congress General Secretary and Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the loss of lives in the terror attack and said no amount of condemnation was enough for such acts of terror.

Priyanka said in a post on 'X', Priyanka said, "the news of the martyrdom of two soldiers in the terrorist attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, is extremely saddening. Two porters have also lost their lives in the attack. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," she said.

Violence and terrorism are unacceptable in a civilised society and no amount of condemnation is enough for this, she added.