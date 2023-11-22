Azharuddin an 'unsuccessful politician', says Owaisi

On the possible outcome after the polls, the MP said “I am pretty sure that after this election KCR will become the chief minister for the third consecutive time. People of Telangana are very wise.”

Taking on the Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy, the AIMIM leader alleged that he has RSS roots and Gandhi Bhavan is ‘remotely controlled by Mohan Bhagwat.”

Dismissing the allegations that BJP and BRS have a tacit understanding, Owaisi sought to know why Chandrasekhar Rao would spend Rs 12,000 crore towards minorities development in the past 10 years then.