Congress leaders meet French delegation

New Delhi: A delegation of French senators on Monday met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and held interactions on strengthening ties.
The delegation met Gandhi at her 10, Janpath, residence.
French Senate President Gerard Larcher, accompanied by a delegation earlier met Congress treasurer Ajay Maken and other senior Congress leaders in the national capital.
'The meeting is viewed as a significant step in enhancing mutual understanding between France and India, reflecting a deep commitment to international diplomacy and the principles of democracy,' the Congress said.
The Chairman of French Senate and French senators' delegation earlier held talks with Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The two leaders decided to intensify French-India parliamentary dialogue, including through a proposed agreement between the two Upper Houses.