JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress leaders meet French delegation

A delegation of French senators on Monday met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and held interactions on strengthening ties.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 02:56 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A delegation of French senators on Monday met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and held interactions on strengthening ties.

The delegation met Gandhi at her 10, Janpath, residence.

French Senate President Gerard Larcher, accompanied by a delegation earlier met Congress treasurer Ajay Maken and other senior Congress leaders in the national capital.

'The meeting is viewed as a significant step in enhancing mutual understanding between France and India, reflecting a deep commitment to international diplomacy and the principles of democracy,' the Congress said.

The Chairman of French Senate and French senators' delegation earlier held talks with Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The two leaders decided to intensify French-India parliamentary dialogue, including through a proposed agreement between the two Upper Houses.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 February 2024, 02:56 IST)
India NewsCongressFrance

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT