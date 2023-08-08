Congress moves privilege notice against BJP's Nishikant Dubey for accusing Sonia, Rahul Gandhi of China links

Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore has submitted privilege notice against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for making allegations, which were “absolute fabrication”, against top party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
In a letter to Speaker Om Birla on Monday, Tagore said he said he was surprised to see that the temple of democracy is “relegated to a space for raising such unsubstantiated and baseless lies”.
Invoking Rules 352 and 353, he demanded action against Dubey for bringing “disrepute to responsible MPs.
On Monday as Rahul Gandhi returned to Lok Sabha after his disqualification was revoked, Tagore said Dubey had alleged that Sonia and Rahul took money from China for anti-national activities.
“It is extremely shameful that personal abuse and unfettered lies are propagated in the sacred halls of the Indian Parliament where a nation’s aspirations, law and order and her Constitution are deliberated with the noblest of virtues,” he said in the letter.
Alleging that Dubey “blatantly produced misinformation” about Opposition MPs, he said the allegations were “insulting, deeply distressing and an absolute fabrication” intended with “international malice with a sinister motive”.
Earlier, some remarks made by Dubey were expunged from the records.