Congress prods Sebi to act against Adani firms, demands probe by JPC

Ramesh said that the Financial Services Commission (FSC), the Mauritian equivalent of Sebi, revoked the licences of the controlling shareholder of two Adani-linked funds in May 2022 for violating several laws including the Financial Services Act, the Securities Act, the Financial Intelligence and Anti-Money Laundering Regulations (2003 and 2018), and the Code on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.