Congress slams as 'misleading' PM's criticism of treatment to Ambedkar

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday termed as "misleading" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that it did not recognise B R Ambedkar's contribution, saying that he became the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution and a law minister with the support of the party and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, the prime minister had said the Congress has been against Dalits, backwards, tribal community and had it not been for Babasaheb Ambedkar, they would not have got any reservation.

Citing a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru to chief ministers, Modi said it clearly states that the first prime minister was against reservation of any kind, especially in jobs.

"The Congress, which never gave complete reservation to the OBCs, which never gave reservation to the poor of the general categoryand which did not consider Baba Saheb worthy of Bharat Ratna, kept giving Bharat Ratna only to its family. They are now preaching to us," he had said.