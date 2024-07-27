Cong's Gogoi slams 'objectionable, threatening' remarks by NDA MPs in open letter to LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Congress Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday wrote to Speaker Om Birla protesting against “objectionable and threatening” remarks made by NDA ministers and MPs inside the House and urging him to take action against them.

Expressing “deep concern about the deteriorating standards” of Parliamentary conduct, he said there were “several incidents” in the ongoing session.

“Often it is the ministers of the government themselves who make unparliamentary, objectionable and threatening remarks against the members of the opposition parties,” he said highlighting three incidents involving ministers Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan’ Singh and Ravneet Bittu and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said.