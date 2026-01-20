<p>A shocking video bringing the issue of civic sense back into the spotlight came to fore on Monday, showing a man urinating on a metro station platform in Delhi. The video quickly went viral and has triggered massive online outrage. </p><p>The viral <a href="https://x.com/gharkekalesh/status/2013124775606988839">video</a> shows a man peeing openly near glass railings on the platform. The man walks away as soon as he realises that he is being filmed. </p><p>However, the exact metro station where the incident took place could not be confirmed based on the video. </p><p><strong>Netizens call for arrest</strong></p><p>The video, shared on a X handle called @gharkekalesh has garnered over 2,83,000 views with users sharing sharp reactions in the comment section. </p>.Delhi's three-day 'severe' AQI streak ends, air quality improves to 'very poor'.<p>Several users have called for identification and arrest of the man. "Identify, arrest and set an example for other urchins," wrote a user. </p><p>Some users also tagged CISF and DMRC handles to take the issue forward and arrest the man, while others called for imposing fine on him. </p><p>The video has also served as a trigger for another round of debate on civic sense in the country. </p><p>"In every school, from LKG itself, children should be taught not only Common Sense, but also Civic Sense, Safety Sense, Moral Sense, Social Sense, Environmental Sense, Emotional Sense, Digital Sense, Road Sense, Health Sense, and Workplace Sense," wrote a user.</p><p>On the other hand, some users have also cautioned people against "media trial" of the man. </p><p>"Firstly, not all metro stations have toilets. Secondly, he may be a diabetes patient. So please stop the media trial against him," wrote an X user. </p>