Cong's Jairam Ramesh echoes Advani's 'event manager' remark about PM Modi after Bharat Ratna announcement

NewDelhi: As LK Advani was chosen for Bharat Ratna, Congress on Saturday said the veteran BJP leader had saved Narendra Modi’s Chief Ministership after Gujarat riots in 2002 but 12 years later he had also shown the “real face” of the Prime Minister when he called him a “brilliant event manager”.

The remarks indicating that the announcement too was “event management” were made by Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh during a press interaction during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mohanpur in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district.

When asked for his reaction, Ramesh said Advani had saved the career of Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister when then Prime Minister A B Vajpayee was of the view that he had to resign. The then Prime Minister had advised Modi to follow ‘raj dharma’, he said.