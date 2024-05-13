Dust-storm catches Mumbai by surprise, More than 50 injured after hoarding collapse

Mumbai: More than 50-plus people sustained injuries while over 100 others were feared trapped when a big hoarding collapsed near a petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar in Mumbai as a massive dust-storm hit the financial capital of India on Monday evening and its suburbs.
The sudden dust-storm, winds, showers also affected the flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai - one of the busiest airports in Asia - was affected for around an hour.
The sudden change in weather was witnessed in the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad.
There were incidents of uprooting of trees as well.
In a separate incident, an under-construction metal parking tower also collapsed on a road off a warehouse at the Barkat Ali Nala in Wadala during the storm.
In the Ghatkopar incident, over 100-foot iron hoarding - which is dubbed as one of the biggest in Mumbai-MMR - collapsed because of the strong winds and crashed off on a petrol pump and neighbouring houses in the Chheda Nagar area Pant Nagar in Ghatkopar.
“It is an unfortunate incident,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after taking stock of the situation.
Total 47 people have been rescued so far in the hoarding collapse incident in Ghatkopar.— Devendra Fadnavis (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 13, 2024
Mumbai Police, Municipal Corporation BMC, Disaster Management Depts are coordinating and efforts are being made to evacuate the trapped people on war footing.
The injured are being treated at… https://t.co/apLAtp7mih
According to him, Mumbai police, civic body and fire brigade are at the spot supervising rescue operations. “Massive rescue operations have been mounted,” he said.
The incident took place at 1630 hrs, according to the Disaster Management Unit of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
While 51 people were rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, three were sent to the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital.
All of them are reported to be stable.
At least 100 others are still feared trapped.
“Pre-monsoon rains lashed Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas today. It was very dynamic and raised a lot of dust into the air, resulting in low visibility and darkness with heavy rain. Winds were blowing at a speed of 50-60 km per hour at some places. Blowing of tin roofs, damage to trees was also observed,” KS Hosalikar, Scientist - G and Head, IMD, Pune posted on X.
5 pm: आज मुंबई,ठाणे, नवी मुंबई व परिसरात मान्सूनपूर्व पावसाने हजेरी लावली. ते अतिशय गतिमान होते व हवेत भरपूर धूळ उठली, परिणामी तीव्र पावसासह दृश्यमानता कमी व अंधार.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 13, 2024
काही ठिकाणी ताशी ५०-६० किमी वेगाने वारे वाहत होते. टिनच्या छताचे उडणे, झाडांचे नुकसान झाल्याचेही निदर्शनास आले.
TC
The CSMIA confirmed that the operations were affected for around an hour - and 15 diversions were reported.
According to the latest reports, normalcy has been restored.
"Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, the Mumbai airport temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds. Operations resumed at 1703 hrs. During this time, the airport witnessed 15 diversions,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.
The suburban train services - the lifeline of Mumbai - was affected.
While Western Railway was running normally, the Central Railway and the Main Line and Harbour Lines suburban services were running behind schedule.
Dear passengers, we're pleased to let you know that our metro services are currently running smoothly. Our dedicated staff responded promptly to address an issue and resolved it in a timely manner. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate your…— Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) May 13, 2024
The Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Line services were briefly affected. “Due to heavy wind, cloth got entangled on the OHE near Airport Road Metro station, resulting in disruption of metro service. Trains are on schedule now,” it said.