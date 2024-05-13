Dust-storm catches Mumbai by surprise, More than 50 injured after hoarding collapse

Mumbai: More than 50-plus people sustained injuries while over 100 others were feared trapped when a big hoarding collapsed near a petrol pump along the Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar in Mumbai as a massive dust-storm hit the financial capital of India on Monday evening and its suburbs.

The sudden dust-storm, winds, showers also affected the flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai - one of the busiest airports in Asia - was affected for around an hour.

The sudden change in weather was witnessed in the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad.

There were incidents of uprooting of trees as well.

In a separate incident, an under-construction metal parking tower also collapsed on a road off a warehouse at the Barkat Ali Nala in Wadala during the storm.