Constitution is 'guiding spirit', nobody can change it: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

Lucknow: Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday hit out at the opposition's claim of "BJP government changing the Constitution" and said, "The Constitution is the guiding spirit and no one can change it."

Interacting with mediapersons after an event here at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Chaudhary said, "We are working as per the Constitution. The Constitution is the guiding spirit. Whoever is in the government, no one can change the Constitution."

Chaudhary said this when he was asked about the opposition's allegations that the BJP government is trying to change the Constitution.