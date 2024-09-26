Constitutional courts can't allow PMLA provisions to become tools in hands of ED: Supreme Court

The bench noted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate contended the appellant enjoyed influential position in the state, which may have resulted in a so-called compromise between the bribe givers and the bribe takers.

Considering the apprehension of the appellant tampering with the evidence, stringent conditions must be imposed, the bench said.

In view of stringent conditions of bail in special statutes including PMLA, the bench said the expeditious disposal of the trial is also warranted considering the higher threshold set for the grant of bail.

"Hence, the requirement of expeditious disposal of cases must be read into these statutes. Inordinate delay in the conclusion of the trial and the higher threshold for the grant of bail cannot go together," the bench said.

The court underscored that it is a well settled principle of our criminal jurisprudence that “bail is the rule, and jail is the exception.”

The court relied upon K A Najeeb case which held the stringent provisions for the grant of bail do not take away the power of Constitutional Courts to grant bail on the grounds of violation of Part III of the Constitution.

"If the Constitutional Courts do not exercise their jurisdiction in such cases, the rights of the undertrials under Article 21 of the Constitution of India will be defeated," the bench said.