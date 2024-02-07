JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Corporates must utilise their CSR funds towards education of girl child: Veep

The Vice President said that educating a girl can transform an entire generation thereby beginning a revolution.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 06:17 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said women are the greatest stakeholders in Indian democracy and asked corporates to come forward and contribute towards education of girls.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi University's north campus, Dhankhar said, "Our businessmen donate so much to foreign NGOs. The corporates must come forward and utilise their CSR funds to contribute towards education of girls."

Dhankhar said educating a girl can transform an entire generation thereby beginning a revolution.

While inviting students of the college to visit the new Parliament building, he described them as soldiers who will usher the golden period in the next 25 years of "Amrit Kaal".

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 February 2024, 06:17 IST)
Jagdeep DhankharIndian newscsr funds

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT