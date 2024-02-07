Corporates must utilise their CSR funds towards education of girl child: Veep

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said women are the greatest stakeholders in Indian democracy and asked corporates to come forward and contribute towards education of girls.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi University's north campus, Dhankhar said, "Our businessmen donate so much to foreign NGOs. The corporates must come forward and utilise their CSR funds to contribute towards education of girls."