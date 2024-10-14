Corruption in the hundi

<p>The recent alleged corruption scandal at Bengaluru’s Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple, where CCTV footage revealed staff pocketing donations from the temple collections, has shaken the faith of countless devotees. The trust that binds worshippers to religious institutions has been betrayed, and this is not an isolated incident. It raises the question: how many other temples are suffering from similar malpractices? </p>.<p>While the breach of trust in sacred spaces is alarming, it also presents an opportunity to rethink how devotees contribute to temples. Are there alternatives to offering money in the hundi, and if so, how can these alternatives help reduce corruption while upholding the sanctity of religious institutions?</p>.<p>For centuries, temples have been more than places of worship. They serve as cultural and community centres where devotees contribute not just through prayers but through offerings, especially monetary donations. The hundi, a symbolic chest for receiving these donations, is supposed to represent the piety and goodwill of devotees. However, without adequate supervision, these sacred contributions are vulnerable to theft and misuse.</p>.<p>The current system of temple donations is marred by several key issues:</p>.<p>Lack of oversight: Temple administration is often left unchecked, leading to corrupt practices.</p>.<p>Inadequate security: Despite the presence of CCTV cameras, thefts continue, indicating weak surveillance and monitoring. </p>.How print technology diminished \noral traditions.<p>Opaque donation processes: With little transparency in how donations are handled, the potential for fraud increases.</p>.<p>Cultural complacency: Long-standing temple administrators may develop a sense of entitlement, turning a blind eye to malpractices.</p>.<p>While enhancing security, improving transparency, and instituting stricter penalties can help curb corruption, it’s also worth exploring alternatives to traditional monetary donations.</p>.<p>The hundi may appear to be the most convenient way to offer one’s devotion, but it comes with inherent risks. Here are some alternative methods that can minimise corruption and deepen the spiritual connection between devotees and the temple:</p>.<p>In-Kind offerings: Instead of contributing money, devotees can offer tangible goods that directly benefit temple activities. These can include items like food for temple kitchens, materials for maintenance, or even clothes for priests. In-kind donations ensure that contributions are directly used for temple welfare, reducing the possibility of misappropriation. Additionally, devotees have a more tangible sense of how their offerings are being used.</p>.<p>Sponsorship: Devotees can choose to sponsor specific religious or charitable activities conducted by the temple, such as sponsoring an abhisheka, anna-dana (mass feeding), or educational programmes. This way, contributions are channelled toward a pre-designated purpose with accountability built into the process. Temples can publicly display a list of sponsored activities and corresponding donors, fostering a sense of transparency.</p>.<p>Volunteering and service: Offering time and skills can be a more profound act of devotion than money. Temples often require manpower for events, charitable programmes, and maintenance. By volunteering, devotees contribute directly to temple upkeep and activities without the risks associated with financial donations. This also fosters a sense of community involvement and collective responsibility for the temple’s welfare.</p>.<p>Digital donations: For those who prefer financial contributions, moving to a more transparent system can help. Digital donations via official temple apps or websites, where each donation is tracked and acknowledged through receipts, can increase accountability. </p>.<p>Adopting charitable funds: Instead of contributing to the hundi, temples could establish charitable funds where devotees can donate toward causes such as education, healthcare, or social welfare projects. These funds can be managed by independent trustees, and regular audits can ensure transparency. A portion of temple funds can then be allocated to charitable activities, fulfilling the temple’s broader societal role. </p>.<p>The Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple scandal has revealed the fragility of the current donation system. However, it also presents an opportunity to explore more transparent, accountable, and spiritually fulfilling methods of contribution.</p>.<p>The solution to preventing incidents of corruption lies <br>in rethinking how we approach temple offerings. The spiritual bond between devotee<br> and deity doesn’t need to be solely expressed through monetary donations. </p>