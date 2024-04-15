Corruption no longer password to opportunity or job, but passage to jail: V-P Dhankhar

Nagpur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said power corridors have been duly neutralised of corrupt elements and corruption is no longer a password to opportunity, job or a contract, but is a passage to jail.

Corruption no longer dictates the administration, Dhankhar said addressing the valediction ceremony of the 76th batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) at the National Academy of Direct Taxes in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

India is no longer a sleeping giant but is fast moving towards becoming a global power, he said.