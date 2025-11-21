Menu
Homeworld

Indo-Pak conflict: Pakistan foreign office says Trump's claims 'credible'

Trump on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to say "we're not going to go to war." India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 16:33 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 16:33 IST
World news

