LS Elections: FIR filed over illegal inclusion of bogus voters in Mahadevapura Assembly Constituency

Many names appeared to be duplicates or non-existent, raising suspicion of deliberate tampering to benefit political interests.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 16:48 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 16:48 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeLok Sabha electionsMahadevapura Assembly constituency

