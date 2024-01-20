JOIN US
Homeindia

Country to be free from Naxalism menace in three years: Amit Shah

'In the next three years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will be 100 per cent free from the Naxal problem,' he said.
Last Updated 20 January 2024, 08:59 IST

Tezpur, Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that the country will be free from the menace of Naxalism in the next three years.

Shah, while addressing the Sashastra Seema Bal’s 60th Raising Day at Salonibari near here, also said among all the central armed police forces, SSB plays “a unique role in minutely integrating culture, history, topography and language” and bringing people in border areas closer to the rest of the country.

“In the next three years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will be 100 per cent free from the Naxal problem,” he said.

The home minister also released a postage stamp on the occasion.

