CPI(M)'s Brinda Karat welcomes Supreme Court verdict on 'bulldozer justice'

The apex court said it will be 'totally unconstitutional' if houses of people are demolished merely because they are accused or even convicts.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:09 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 09:09 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Supreme CourtBrinda KaratBulldozer

