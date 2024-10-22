Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CRPF schools across India get bomb threats 2 days after blast at Delhi institute

Two schools in Delhi and one in Hyderabad got bomb threats.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 06:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 06:57 IST
India NewsCRPFBomb threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us