CRPF schools across India get bomb threats 2 days after blast at Delhi institute

<p>Several Central Reserve Police Force schools across India got bomb threats on Tuesday. Of these, two are in Delhi and one in Hyderabad, <em>ANI</em> reported. </p><p>The threat was delivered through an email circulated to the management of these schools late Monday night, the agency reported. </p>.Delhi CRPF school blast: What we know so far.<p>This comes days after the blast at the Delhi CRPF school, in which the police are probing a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-police-writes-to-telegram-to-probe-khalistan-angle-in-blast-suspect-spotted-in-cctv-3241069">Khalistani link</a>.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>