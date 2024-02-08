Curious case of demonetisation: No mention of exercise in Modi govt's 'White Paper'

New Delhi: The 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' tabled in Parliament on Thursday did not have any mention of the demonetisation, the 2016 exercise by the Narendra Modi government aimed at tackling black money, terrorism and fake currency.

The Opposition had demanded a ‘White Paper’ on demonetisation, accusing the Modi government of breaking the backbone of the Indian economy, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had called it “organised loot and legalised plunder”.

The omission of the mention of demonetisation is curious for the reason that the government had defended the decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the announcement through a televised address on 8 November, 2016 at 8 pm.

Though demonetisation does not find space in the document tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government’s White Paper was eloquent about the introduction of the GST regime, digital revolution, elimination of open defecation and Covid-19 vaccination.