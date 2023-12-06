Cybercrimes against children see 32% rise in a year, NCRB report shows

Mumbai: The most glaring area of concern with child safety and protection is the fact that children are gradually becoming more vulnerable to cybercrimes and allied threats to online security of the younger generations, the NCRB Report 2022 reveals.

Going by the numbers of the recently published report, in 2022, the total number of cases where children have been victims of cybercrimes stands at 1,823, posting a 32 per cent increase upon the previous year’s data which stood at 1,376.

According to Puja Marwaha, CEO, Child Rights and You, what worries the most is that children are no longer safe from criminals on the prowl around online spaces.