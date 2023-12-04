Cyclone Michaung: Amit Shah assures central assistance to Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Puducherry

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry on the situation arising due to Cyclone Michaung and assured them of all necessary central help.

Shah also said adequate deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel has already been made and additional teams are ready for further assistance.

In a post on X, Shah said he had spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his counterparts in Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and N Rangaswamy, respectively.

"...Took stock of the measures taken to tackle the challenging weather conditions caused by the Cyclone Michaung. Assured them of all the necessary assistance from the Modi government to secure lives," Shah said in the post.