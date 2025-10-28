Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka's luxury train Golden Chariot to get new routes; all you need to know

Golden Chariot is a luxury train owned by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 06:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 06:59 IST
Karnataka NewsIRCTCTrendinggolden chariot

Follow us on :

Follow Us