<p>The luxury on wheels -- the Golden Chariot -- is reportedly set to get new routes besides its traditional routes. </p><p>Golden Chariot is a luxury train owned by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).</p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/karnataka/2025/Oct/24/irctc-plans-to-extend-karnatakas-luxury-train-golden-chariot-to-mumbai-aurangabad">report</a> by the New Indian Express, IRCTC is planning to to extend its services to Mumbai and Aurangabad and new train circuit is expected to start in the next financial year.<br><br>“Tour and travel operators have suggested many other circuits, including short ones covering unique, lesser-known places preferred by tourists. We have to consider logistics, including train routes and bus arrangements. Cooperation from private tour operators and government agencies is needed. Partnerships with hotels and travel agencies are also planned,” the report citing a source added.</p><p><strong>Golden Chariot - Luxury on wheels</strong></p><p>The chariot, which has positioned itself as a luxury train, is aimed at appealing to affluent travellers seeking unique experiences. While it was introduced in 2008 and was suspended from services in 2018 due to high running costs and limited patrona patronage, the train was relaunched in 2024, six years after the suspension of services.</p><p>The train comes with built-in facilities such as 44 well-appointed cabins with en-suite bathrooms, Wi-Fi, and modern comforts. The chariot has two gourmet restaurants, Ruchi and Nalapaka, serving Indian and international cuisines, a lounge bar, Madira, for relaxation and socializing, a spa, fitness center, and business facilities.</p><p>Each of the train's 18 coaches is named after dynasties that ruled Karnataka, such as Kadamba, Hoysala, Vijayanagara, and Chalukya, encapsulating the essence of the state’s heritage. </p><p>The interiors incorporate intricate carvings and motifs inspired by Karnataka’s temples, blending them with modern amenities.</p>