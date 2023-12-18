Dawood Ibrahim posioned? Social media abuzz but no official word

Dawood Ibrahim, believed to be the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts, has reportedly been hospitalised in Pakistan's Karachi, following health complications, with some media outlets suggesting poisoning.

The underworld figure has reportedly been in medical care for the past two days, which has raised questions about why he was hospitalised.

The don is reportedly under stringent security measures in the hospital, fuelling further speculation.

While Indian authorities have long claimed that Dawood Ibrahim has been residing in Karachi's Clifton area, Pakistan has denied harbouring the head of D-Company.

Even as the Mumbai police are actively seeking information on Dawood Ibrahim's health, Pakistan has been mum on the matter despite online reports doing the rounds.

There has been no official confirmation of the allegations of poisoning.

Some media outlets also reported that internet is down in Pakistan due to Dawood Ibrahim's health status, but it has been widely covered that the nation was facing connectivity issues amid ex-PM Imran Khan's online opposition rally.