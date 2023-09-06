DCGI issues advisory as US-based Abbott recalls batches of Digene gel

According to a letter by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), it was reported on August 9 that a bottle of Digene Gel (mint flavour), batch no 51030307, used by customers was of regular taste (sweet) and light pink in colour whereas another bottle of the same batch was of white colour with bitter taste and pungent odour as per a complaint.

"Accordingly, M/s Abbott India Limited, Verna Industrial Estate, Salcette, Goa- vide letter dated August 11, 2023, informed DCGI office for voluntary recall of impugned product Digene Mint flavour batch no 510303D7 and Digene Gel orange having batch no 500351D7, 500352D7, 500353D7, 500354D7 and voluntary stopped production of all variants of Digene Gel manufactured at their Goa facility," the DCGI letter stated.