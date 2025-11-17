<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Monday said he was "deeply saddened" by the bus accident in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saudi-arabia">Saudi Arabia</a>'s Medinah, in which several Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead.</p>.<p>Around 40 Indians, most of them hailing from Telangana, were on board the bus which reportedly collided with an oil tanker at around 1:30 am (IST).</p>.<p>"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones," Modi said in a <a href="https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1990310468045726180?s=20">post on X</a>.</p>.Saudi Arabia bus-tanker collision: 16 Hyderabad residents among victims; Telangana government sets up control room.<p>"I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured," he said.</p>.<p>The prime minister said the Indian embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance and officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities.</p>.<p>Minority Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kiren-rijiju">Kiren Rijiju</a> said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the tragic bus accident on the Medina-Mecca highway in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of Indian pilgrims.</p>.<p>"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Rijiju said in a post on X. </p>