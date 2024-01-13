Defence Ministry extends insurance cover to casual workers of Border Roads Organisation

New Delhi: For the benefit of casual labourers employed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for constructing roads and tunnels in harsh terrain and border areas, the Defence Ministry has sanctioned a group insurance scheme. In case of the death of a worker on the job, their family will receive Rs 10 lakh as the insurance payout.

This is the second set of welfare measures for such workers announced by the ministry in the last five months. The insurance cover, the ministry says, is likely to serve as a social security and welfare measure for the labour force employed in infrastructure project works.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the scheme that will provide an insured sum of Rs 10 lakh to the deceased labourer’s family or next of kin in case of a fatal mishap on the job.