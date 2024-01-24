Defence Ministry inks Rs 1,070 crore deal with Mazgaon dockyard to build 14 speedy Coast Guard patrol vessels

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Wednesday signed a Rs 1,070 crore agreement with Mazgaon dockyard for manufacturing 14 advanced fast patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard and deliver them in the next 63 months.
The patrol vessels will be equipped with multi-purpose drones that will help the force to monitor India’s territorial waters closely.
The boats will have other high tech equipment like wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy and artificial intelligence capability, enabling greater flexibility and operational edge to the coastal force to face new age challenges.
The total value of the contract signed by the ministry with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai stood at Rs 1,070.47 crore, the defence ministry said in a statement. The ships will be delivered in 63 months.
The patrol vessels will play a critical role in enhancing fisheries protection and monitoring, control and surveillance, anti-smuggling operations, search and rescue operations including in shallow waters besides providing assistance to ships in distress.
They would also be used for towing assistance and in monitoring during marine pollution response and anti-piracy operations, the ministry said.