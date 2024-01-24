Defence Ministry inks Rs 1,070 crore deal with Mazgaon dockyard to build 14 speedy Coast Guard patrol vessels

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Wednesday signed a Rs 1,070 crore agreement with Mazgaon dockyard for manufacturing 14 advanced fast patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard and deliver them in the next 63 months.

The patrol vessels will be equipped with multi-purpose drones that will help the force to monitor India’s territorial waters closely.

The boats will have other high tech equipment like wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy and artificial intelligence capability, enabling greater flexibility and operational edge to the coastal force to face new age challenges.